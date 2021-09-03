Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan Sells 12,000 Shares

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $676,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeffrey D. Jordan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $1,549,800.00.

Shares of Pinterest stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.41. The stock had a trading volume of 23,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,351,115. The firm has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.86 and a beta of 1.23. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.49 and a 12 month high of $89.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.41 and its 200 day moving average is $69.60.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PINS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners cut their price target on Pinterest from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Pinterest from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Pinterest to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Pinterest by 139.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,509,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,899,000 after buying an additional 27,066,282 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 35.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,747,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,193,041 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 46.2% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 22,495,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111,177 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1,479,469.8% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,273,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272,952 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 7,421.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,746,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

