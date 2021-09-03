Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 14,242 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 445,704 shares.The stock last traded at $26.46 and had previously closed at $26.43.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Primoris Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.61 and its 200 day moving average is $31.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is 10.71%.

In other news, Director Terry D. Mccallister acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.61 per share, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,322 shares in the company, valued at $106,364.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Primoris Services by 17.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 31,841 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 144,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 46,667 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the second quarter valued at about $1,943,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Primoris Services during the second quarter worth about $491,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Primoris Services by 104.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 799,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,519,000 after purchasing an additional 408,799 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primoris Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Primoris Services Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

