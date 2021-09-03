HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Shares Gap Down to $111.14

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $111.14, but opened at $107.15. HCI Group shares last traded at $107.15, with a volume of 100 shares.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HCI. Truist Securities boosted their price target on HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.23 million, a P/E ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. HCI Group had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 7.02%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HCI Group, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.51%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. grew its position in HCI Group by 833.9% during the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HCI Group by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in HCI Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 62.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

