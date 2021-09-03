Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Shares Gap Down to $49.96

Shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $49.96, but opened at $48.69. Vocera Communications shares last traded at $48.54, with a volume of 26 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on VCRA. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Vocera Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.30.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.06. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -288.22 and a beta of 0.13.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.28. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 716 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $26,663.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,629.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 3,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $182,407.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,292 shares of company stock valued at $2,518,799 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCRA. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vocera Communications by 3.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Vocera Communications by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,342 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Vocera Communications by 64.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 7.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

About Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA)

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.