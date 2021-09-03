Traders Buy High Volume of Beazer Homes USA Put Options (NYSE:BZH)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 1,579 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,184% compared to the typical daily volume of 123 put options.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BZH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 58,522.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 0.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 218,734 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 42,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on BZH. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE BZH traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.80. 19,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,903. The company has a current ratio of 11.76, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.06. The company has a market cap of $588.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.07. Beazer Homes USA has a 12-month low of $10.96 and a 12-month high of $26.12.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.32. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 4.35%. Equities analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.