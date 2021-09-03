Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Gap Down to $25.65

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.65, but opened at $25.09. Livent shares last traded at $25.49, with a volume of 5,181 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research upgraded Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Livent from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Livent from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Livent has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -285.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.31 and its 200-day moving average is $19.36.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. As a group, research analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTHM. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Livent during the first quarter valued at about $41,750,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Livent by 219.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,413,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,400 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Livent by 317.2% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,982,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,373,000 after buying an additional 1,507,012 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 7.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,061,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,310,000 after buying an additional 1,241,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Livent by 48.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,479,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

