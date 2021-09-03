Veeva Systems Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:VEEV)

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 7,038 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,363% compared to the typical daily volume of 481 call options.

In other Veeva Systems news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.06, for a total transaction of $127,950.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,752,892.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $678,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,119 shares of company stock worth $6,206,412. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at $268,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2,429.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 54,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,877,000 after acquiring an additional 52,133 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 721.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 8,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth about $276,000. Institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $314.62. 11,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,968. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $235.74 and a one year high of $343.96. The firm has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.88, a PEG ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $323.94 and a 200-day moving average of $291.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VEEV. Cowen assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.11.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.