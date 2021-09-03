WealthShield Partners LLC Acquires 5,027 Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 10,054.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 93.2% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 239.8% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGZ stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $119.18. 307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,678. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $117.56 and a 52 week high of $122.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.46.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

