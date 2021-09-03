WealthShield Partners LLC Has $683,000 Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VT. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,108.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000.

NYSEARCA VT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,428. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $77.64 and a 52 week high of $107.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.68.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

