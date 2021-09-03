StoneX Group Inc. Has $325,000 Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 985.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,199 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,172.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 52,534,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,064,091,000 after purchasing an additional 48,405,217 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 853.4% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 3,183,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849,703 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,551,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,662,393,000 after purchasing an additional 67,404 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,072.0% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,180,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 976.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,736,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,600 shares during the last quarter. 19.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total value of $787,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,500 shares of company stock worth $3,414,127. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $78.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.10, a PEG ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.91. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.85 and a twelve month high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

TTD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.58.

The Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.