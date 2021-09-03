WealthShield Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 4,877.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 62.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,992,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,207,092,000 after buying an additional 1,147,336 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,109,983,000 after acquiring an additional 386,659 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 46.8% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 973,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,485,000 after acquiring an additional 310,206 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 21,117.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 179,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,400,000 after acquiring an additional 178,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 1,137.9% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 186,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,175,000 after acquiring an additional 171,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $488.87 target price (down previously from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.29.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total value of $241,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,471.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ROP traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $485.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 659 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,399. The stock has a market cap of $51.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.05. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $362.90 and a 1 year high of $499.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $482.53 and its 200 day moving average is $443.52.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

