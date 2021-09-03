Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF) Shares Sold by FJ Capital Management LLC

FJ Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 126,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,000 shares during the quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Foley Trasimene Acquisition were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. 56.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Foley Trasimene Acquisition news, CEO Richard N. Massey bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.90 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William P. Foley II bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $998,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition stock traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $11.82. The stock had a trading volume of 5,544,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,348. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $14.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.11.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Company Profile

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on identifying a prospective target business in financial technology or business process outsourcing.

