Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:BCX)

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of BCX stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.34. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $10.22.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,821,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,328 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $17,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

