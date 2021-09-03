Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.58 EPS

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.58), Fidelity Earnings reports. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 25.48% and a negative net margin of 9.19%.

Shares of BNED stock opened at $9.36 on Friday. Barnes & Noble Education has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.03. The company has a market cap of $482.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.67.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Shar sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $122,220.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,917 shares in the company, valued at $601,645.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $29,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,422 shares in the company, valued at $998,087. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,068,105 shares of company stock worth $9,563,421. Company insiders own 3.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 417.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 25.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 154.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 304,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 184,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.23% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

