Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.58 EPS

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.58), Fidelity Earnings reports. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 25.48% and a negative net margin of 9.19%.
Shares of BNED stock opened at $9.36 on Friday. Barnes & Noble Education has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.03. The company has a market cap of $482.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.67.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 417.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 25.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 154.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 304,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 184,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.23% of the company’s stock.
About Barnes & Noble Education
Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.
