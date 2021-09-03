$0.30 EPS Expected for Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) will announce $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.37. Travelzoo reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Travelzoo.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The information services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 2,075.95% and a net margin of 1.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Travelzoo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Travelzoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TZOO traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.55. 451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,242. Travelzoo has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $19.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $146.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 627.00 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.90.

In related news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 60,727 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $848,356.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,784.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 166,593 shares of company stock worth $2,320,334. 54.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TZOO. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $866,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 43,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 234,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 49,940 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

