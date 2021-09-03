PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.119 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th.

Shares of PTY traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.75. 12,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,931. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.47 and a 200-day moving average of $19.39. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $15.56 and a 52 week high of $21.66.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

