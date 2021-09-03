Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

NYSE:NSL remained flat at $$5.87 during mid-day trading on Friday. 20,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,680. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.63 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.69.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Senior Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 100,447 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen Senior Income Fund were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

