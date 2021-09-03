Aviance Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $78.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The company has a market cap of $66.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $74.14 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.23.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.54.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

