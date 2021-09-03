Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

DNNGY has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ørsted A/S in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of DNNGY stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $52.95. The stock had a trading volume of 19,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,541. Ørsted A/S has a 1 year low of $44.55 and a 1 year high of $76.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.78.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

