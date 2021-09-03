First National Trust Co Acquires 1,296 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 198.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $251,671,000 after purchasing an additional 14,320 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 19.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 7.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 14.1% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 22,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $308.70 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $218.06 and a 12-month high of $309.98. The company has a market capitalization of $81.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $290.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.96.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 2,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.33, for a total value of $793,088.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,448,969.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 215,647 shares of company stock valued at $62,728,598. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

