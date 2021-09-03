FLO (FLO) Trading 19.6% Higher This Week

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, FLO has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar. One FLO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges. FLO has a total market capitalization of $6.36 million and approximately $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000200 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000057 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC.

FLO Coin Profile

FLO (FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

