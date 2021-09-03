Strike (STRK) Price Hits $66.93

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. One Strike coin can now be bought for about $66.93 or 0.00132460 BTC on popular exchanges. Strike has a total market cap of $198.73 million and $23.82 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Strike has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00064729 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.71 or 0.00132031 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.74 or 0.00153860 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,963.28 or 0.07843680 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,463.57 or 0.99871774 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.84 or 0.00813081 BTC.

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,969,267 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

