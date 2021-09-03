Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Receives $18.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABST. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Absolute Software from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Absolute Software from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Absolute Software from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABST traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,068. The company has a market capitalization of $623.64 million, a PE ratio of 155.39 and a beta of 0.88. Absolute Software has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $21.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.99.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.09). Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 3.09%. Equities analysts forecast that Absolute Software will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.0626 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABST. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,958,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,722,000 after buying an additional 93,885 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Absolute Software by 2.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,846,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,100,000 after buying an additional 50,513 shares during the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,296,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,772,000 after acquiring an additional 565,894 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,126,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,308,000 after acquiring an additional 156,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 909,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,176,000 after acquiring an additional 203,945 shares in the last quarter. 63.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

