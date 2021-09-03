Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Bought by Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWO traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.14. The company had a trading volume of 12,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,249. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.48. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $57.35 and a fifty-two week high of $94.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

