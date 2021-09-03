Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Shares Sold by Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,815 shares during the quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Switch were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWCH. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Switch by 10.9% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Switch by 73.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 8,806 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Switch by 12.1% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 561,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,136,000 after buying an additional 60,598 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Switch by 12.1% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 16,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Switch in the first quarter valued at about $863,000. 35.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Switch stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $26.14. 13,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,281,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.87 and a beta of 0.72. Switch, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $26.08.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Switch had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $141.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.0525 dividend. This is a boost from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SWCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Switch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Switch from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Switch from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Switch currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.90.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $1,112,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,012,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,321,321.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 62,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $1,500,553.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 997,815 shares of company stock worth $21,676,640. 29.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Switch Profile

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

