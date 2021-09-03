iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 543,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 12.1% of Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $40,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000.

BATS IEFA traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.83. 7,273,342 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.76 and a 200 day moving average of $74.79.

