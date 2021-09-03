Provident Investment Management Inc. Has $11.30 Million Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Provident Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,046 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,554 shares during the quarter. Match Group comprises 1.1% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $11,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,182,791,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,034,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,790 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,929,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,150,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,158 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,204,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $852,400,000 after purchasing an additional 937,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,298,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,462,000 after purchasing an additional 691,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Match Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Match Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.22.

Shares of MTCH stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.34. 27,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,384,828. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a PE ratio of 74.68, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.13. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.25 and a twelve month high of $174.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.72.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $707.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.07 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 22.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 25,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $4,234,644.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.