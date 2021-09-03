Zacks: Brokerages Expect Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) to Announce $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Insulet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is ($0.27). Insulet also posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Insulet will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $2.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Insulet.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $263.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.80 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.31.

PODD stock traded down $1.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $299.81. The company had a trading volume of 786 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,500. Insulet has a 52 week low of $197.08 and a 52 week high of $306.46. The company has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -655.87 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $282.13 and a 200 day moving average of $272.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 4.95.

In related news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total value of $882,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,331 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,437.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PODD. Friess Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 281.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 832.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

About Insulet

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

