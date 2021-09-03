-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) will report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is ($0.20). Bloom Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.07). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $228.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.42 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 13.51% and a negative return on equity of 199.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on BE. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.40.

Bloom Energy stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,410,329. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.01 and a beta of 3.49. Bloom Energy has a 12-month low of $12.37 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

In other Bloom Energy news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 11,397 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $281,391.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,795.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,276 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $25,660.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,492 shares of company stock valued at $2,676,966 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Bloom Energy by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 58.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

