Northwest Bancshares Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,876,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,236,000 after acquiring an additional 42,596 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 14.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 3.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 9.6% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on WM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 target price (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.25.

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,626. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $156.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.88. The stock has a market cap of $65.42 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,195. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total value of $278,954.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,776 shares in the company, valued at $664,150.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,415 shares of company stock valued at $12,300,321 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

