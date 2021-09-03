Brady (NYSE:BRC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Brady (NYSE:BRC) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.71 million. Brady had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. Brady’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Shares of Brady stock opened at $52.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.90. Brady has a 52-week low of $37.47 and a 52-week high of $61.76. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Brady alerts:

BRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brady from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of Brady stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $55,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,675.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brady stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,917 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.43% of Brady worth $12,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.