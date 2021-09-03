Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $144.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.16 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 33.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS.

Medallia stock opened at $33.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.50. Medallia has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.97 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Medallia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist lowered shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.59 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Medallia in a research note on Monday, July 26th. reduced their target price on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.60 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medallia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.75.

In other news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 31,585 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $1,014,826.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 949,833 shares in the company, valued at $30,518,134.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 2,404 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $75,245.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,993 shares in the company, valued at $5,070,380.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 381,970 shares of company stock worth $12,373,737 in the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc engages in the provision of customer experience management software. Its products include surveys, CX profiles, CX journeys, action intelligence, and alerts and reporting. The firm also offers CX professionals, EX professionals, account management, contact centers, location-based operations, and research and insights solutions.

