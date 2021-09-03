Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Kirkland’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 40.97%.

Shares of Kirkland’s stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.85. 8,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,978. The stock has a market cap of $325.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.51. Kirkland’s has a 12 month low of $5.73 and a 12 month high of $34.45.

Separately, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Kirkland’s from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

In related news, Director Miles Kirkland sold 19,900 shares of Kirkland’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $446,755.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,591.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kirkland’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) by 4,576.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Kirkland’s were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 71.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

