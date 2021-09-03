MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Acquired by Provident Investment Management Inc.

Provident Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,002,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,969 shares during the period. MGM Resorts International accounts for approximately 4.1% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Provident Investment Management Inc. owned 0.20% of MGM Resorts International worth $42,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter valued at approximately $822,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 891,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,887,000 after acquiring an additional 142,030 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 19,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

MGM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.15.

In related news, EVP John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $433,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $104,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 46,250 shares of company stock worth $1,980,150. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MGM traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.07. 114,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,799,596. The firm has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $19.55 and a fifty-two week high of $45.34.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.52) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 682.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently -0.25%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

