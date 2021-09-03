Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Position Lowered by Wafra Inc.

Wafra Inc. lessened its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 774,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,875 shares during the period. Mondelez International makes up 1.8% of Wafra Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Wafra Inc. owned about 0.06% of Mondelez International worth $48,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 606.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 579.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 640,316 shares of company stock valued at $39,732,619 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.48. 159,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,082,431. The stock has a market cap of $85.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.67. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.82.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.08.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.