Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 15.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.59%.

NASDAQ CTLP traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $11.15. 4,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,063. The company has a market cap of $792.89 million, a PE ratio of -31.11 and a beta of 2.13. Cantaloupe has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $12.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average of $11.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth $3,634,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth $2,159,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth $334,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth $55,000. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTLP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Cantaloupe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cantaloupe from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled solutions and value-added services that facilitate electronic payment transactions. It offers Internet of Things (“IoT“) and machine-to-machine (“M2M“) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.