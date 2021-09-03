Provident Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 345,241 Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Provident Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 345,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,515,000. Concentrix comprises 5.4% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,534,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at $535,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,909,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNXC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concentrix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

NASDAQ:CNXC traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $174.32. The company had a trading volume of 632 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,902. Concentrix Co. has a 52-week low of $80.00 and a 52-week high of $177.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion and a PE ratio of 30.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Concentrix news, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $484,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,130 shares in the company, valued at $4,539,619.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $801,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,234,960 over the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

