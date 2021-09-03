Waltonchain Price Tops $0.99 on Major Exchanges (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. One Waltonchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00001951 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Waltonchain has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. Waltonchain has a market cap of $76.63 million and approximately $12.21 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Waltonchain

WTC is a coin. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 83,402,957 coins and its circulating supply is 77,681,925 coins. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

