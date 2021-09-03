Brokerages Anticipate Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.66 Million

Analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) will report sales of $54.66 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Veracyte’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $54.00 million to $55.22 million. Veracyte posted sales of $31.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 75.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full year sales of $206.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $205.00 million to $210.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $269.98 million, with estimates ranging from $255.74 million to $290.07 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Veracyte.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.12. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 40.06%. The firm had revenue of $55.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.73 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Veracyte from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Veracyte from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Veracyte from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Veracyte from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

NASDAQ VCYT traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $52.34. The stock had a trading volume of 4,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,909. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.49. Veracyte has a 1 year low of $28.82 and a 1 year high of $86.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.45 and a beta of 0.75.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $173,906.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,414.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in Veracyte by 227.3% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Veracyte by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veracyte (VCYT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.