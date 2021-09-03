Analysts Expect Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $646.86 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) will announce $646.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $599.50 million to $679.00 million. Wolverine World Wide posted sales of $493.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full year sales of $2.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Wolverine World Wide.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 20.83%.

WWW has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.27.

In other news, Director William K. Gerber sold 3,104 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $115,872.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James D. Zwiers sold 2,806 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $103,148.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,454 shares of company stock worth $311,241. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 363.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 200,107 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,731,000 after purchasing an additional 156,884 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,870,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,930,000 after acquiring an additional 270,183 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 109,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 41,506 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $36.00. 715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,137. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.81 and a beta of 1.82. Wolverine World Wide has a 12-month low of $24.12 and a 12-month high of $44.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

