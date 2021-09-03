Analysts Expect Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $939.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to report sales of $939.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $889.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $980.50 million. Winnebago Industries posted sales of $737.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full-year sales of $3.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $3.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Winnebago Industries.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $960.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.82 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

WGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.54.

In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $55,390.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,212.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,168 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 50.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,666,000 after acquiring an additional 81,768 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 1.1% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 15,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 1.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 119,124 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WGO traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $71.88. The stock had a trading volume of 816 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,242. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 2.01. Winnebago Industries has a 1-year low of $44.33 and a 1-year high of $87.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.60%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

