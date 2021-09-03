Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) Shares Gap Up to $5.69

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.69, but opened at $6.00. Cloopen Group shares last traded at $5.92, with a volume of 27,090 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.51 and its 200-day moving average is $10.88.

Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $31.22 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cloopen Group in the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cloopen Group in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cloopen Group in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Cloopen Group in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cloopen Group in the first quarter worth approximately $377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

About Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS)

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions.

