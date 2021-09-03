PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Shares Gap Up to $14.65

Shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.65, but opened at $15.16. PureCycle Technologies shares last traded at $14.68, with a volume of 1,757 shares traded.

PCT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PureCycle Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PureCycle Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.52.

In related news, CFO Michael E. Dee purchased 4,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $49,986.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,025,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,237,531.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Michael E. Dee purchased 3,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.31 per share, with a total value of $39,268.90. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,025,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,627,327.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 17,343,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,173,000 after acquiring an additional 161,062 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the second quarter worth $162,638,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter worth $83,804,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the second quarter worth $61,275,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter worth $42,475,000. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:PCT)

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.