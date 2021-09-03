ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $45,602.00

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. ZIMBOCASH has a market cap of $14.24 million and approximately $45,602.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded up 20.9% against the dollar. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.79 or 0.00064852 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.85 or 0.00132222 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.70 or 0.00153681 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,987.02 or 0.07885558 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,930.92 or 1.00731680 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.21 or 0.00817258 BTC.

About ZIMBOCASH

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,585,046,598 coins. The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash . ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZIMBOCASH Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using US dollars.

