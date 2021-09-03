Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) fell 2.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$26.76 and last traded at C$26.96. 116,260 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 746,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.55.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LAC. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Lithium Americas to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$19.57 and a 200 day moving average of C$19.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33, a quick ratio of 56.64 and a current ratio of 56.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.64.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

