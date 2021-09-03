QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.82

QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.82 and last traded at $8.88, with a volume of 5017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QIWI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QIWI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $560.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.44%. This is an increase from QIWI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. QIWI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QIWI by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of QIWI in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of QIWI by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of QIWI in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of QIWI by 143.7% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the period. 15.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI)

Qiwi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services (PS), Consumer Financial Services (CFS), Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Rocketbank (RB), and Corporate and Other (CO). The PS segment provides virtual distribution services through the QIWI Wallet and other QIWI applications.

