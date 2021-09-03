Short Interest in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Rises By 12.9%

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the July 29th total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 958,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $313,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,232.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 754,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,346,000 after purchasing an additional 407,330 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 12,220.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,025,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,019 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 19,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services stock traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,729. Quanta Services has a 1-year low of $48.53 and a 1-year high of $114.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.32. The company has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 1.24.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 13.29%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.23%.

PWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.46.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

