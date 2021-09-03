Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Shares Gap Up to $4.83

Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.83, but opened at $5.04. Nomura shares last traded at $5.07, with a volume of 8,651 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.84.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). Nomura had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nomura by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 36,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Nomura by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Nomura by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Nomura by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 58,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Nomura by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nomura Company Profile (NYSE:NMR)

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

