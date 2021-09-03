MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Short Interest Update

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the July 29th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MFS Special Value Trust stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) by 55.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.75% of MFS Special Value Trust worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MFV traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $6.60. 19,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,004. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.49. MFS Special Value Trust has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $7.07.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0465 per share. This is a positive change from MFS Special Value Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

About MFS Special Value Trust

MFS Special Value Trust operates as closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to seek high current income, but may also consider capital appreciation by investing in debt instruments rated below investment grade and in foreign securities. The company was founded on November 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

