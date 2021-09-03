Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (JRI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on October 1st

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.097 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of JRI stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,281. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.49. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $16.50.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

