Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (JRI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on October 1st

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.097 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.
Shares of JRI stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,281. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.49. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $16.50.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Company Profile
Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.